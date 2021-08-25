Free vaccine clinic to be hosted in Lamont on Thursday

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force will host a free vaccine clinic at Nueva High School, located at 8600 Palm Ave. in Lamont from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Second doses, and first doses, will also be administered, according to a Kern County Latino Task Force news release.
A $25 gift card will be given to the first 100 people who are vaccinated, Jay Tamsi, the co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release. No appointments are necessary. The task force encourages residents ages 12 and older to attend.
“Kern County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases so it’s critical that we continue to outreach to our unvaccinated community members as well as, people who have only received one shot,” Tamsi said.