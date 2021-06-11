Free vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday in Shafter

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is holding a free vaccination clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Shafter Veterans Hall at 309 California Ave.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available along with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals 12 and older are encouraged to attend.
“Shafter has been one of Kern County’s most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Task Force, said in a statement. “Our hope is to increase the number of vaccinated residents to ensure an enjoyable summer season as restrictions and guidelines are lifted.”
No appointment is necessary. Free snow cones and raspados will be provided while supplies last.
Questions can be directed to 661-525-5900.