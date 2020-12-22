The Kern County Network for Children and Kern County Department of Human Services will hold a free training session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 on recognizing the signs of child abuse and neglect.
Interested participants are asked to call Alexis Shaw at 636-4993 for Zoom meeting information. The session is designed for people in education, health care, faith-based communities, businesses and others serving children and families.
A news release from the network said that with fewer eyes on children, it is important for the community to report suspected child abuse and neglect as it occurs.
It defined child abuse as serious injury inflicted on a child by other than accidental means; harm by reason of intentional neglect, malnutrition or sexual abuse; going without necessary basic physical care; willful injury, negligent treatment or maltreatment of a child under 18; and any condition that results in violation of the rights of physical, mental or moral welfare of a child.