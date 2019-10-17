A free self-defense workshop including Judo and Jiu-Jitsu will be held Saturday morning in honor of domestic violence awareness month.
The workshop, hosted by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, will teach attendees about public safety awareness and self-defense tactics, according to a news release from Salas' office. Angela Marino will teach the workshop.
The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bakersfield Police Activities League, located at 301 E. Fourth St.
October is domestic violence awareness month. More than one in three women and more than one in four men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are resources available in Kern County for victims of domestic violence.
The Family Justice Center, a one-stop shop for victims of domestic violence, is located at 2101 Oak St. If you or someone you know needs help, the center and its staff can be reached at 868-8410.
The Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association hotline can be reached at 1-888-712-4143. It is available in both English and Punjabi.
If you are in DANGER, call 911 or the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-273-7713.
