Free prostate screenings will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Kern Medical, 3551 Q St.
Contact Gloria McCormack at 326-2278 to schedule an appointment.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 31,148
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 340
Recovered Residents: 15,015
Number of Negative Tests: 152,060
Number of Pending Tests*: 801
Updated: 9/17/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
