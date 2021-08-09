Free meals available to KHSD students

The Kern High School District will provide an option for all students to receive free school meals in the 2021-2022 school year under the National School Lunch or School Breakfast program.
Students will have the opportunity to receive nutritional breakfast and lunch daily at their school site at no cost.
Even though students can receive free meals, families are encouraged to complete and submit an alternative income form. This information will allow the district to maximize school funding provided by the state and federal sources for educational purposes. This form is available at this link.
For additional information, please contact Jennifer Davis, Director of Nutrition Services, at (661) 827-3190 or jennifer_davis@kernhigh.org.