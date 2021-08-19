Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at KHSD's district office

Kern Medical will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to the community Friday afternoon at the Kern High School District office.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 years and older from 1 to 5 p.m. The vaccinations will happen in the board room at 5801 Sundale Ave.
Walk-in appointments are available, but to speed up the process, pre-register at https://bit.ly/3z2033J.
For more information on this or future vaccine clinics that will be happening this month and next at Arvin High, Nueva Continuation, Shafter High, Frontier High or the Kern Ag Pavilion, visit https://bit.ly/2UvuwIk.