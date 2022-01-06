Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered in Lamont

Health Net is offering a free vaccine clinic Friday in Lamont.
At the clinic, which is scheduled to take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, vaccines will be available for anyone who’s at least 5 years old. COVID-19 vaccines being offered are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not required. The vaccine clinic will include food giveaways, raffles, backpacks and gift cards to the first 100 people who get the vaccine.
For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at other clinics, visit: HealthNet.com/COVID19.