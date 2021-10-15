Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

Kern Family Health Care, Kern Medical and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Kern Family Health Care, 2900 Buck Owens Blvd.
Those who get vaccinated at the event will receive tacos, a snow cone, a $25 gift card and giveaways from KFHC as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, a news release from Kern Family Health Care said.
“Kern County is still seeing a high number of new-daily COVID-19 cases reported by Public Health,” said Jay Tamsi, co-Founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release. “We can end this pandemic. I truly believe that if we come together and get the vaccine our county’s cases will drop and we finally be moving in the right direction.”
No appointment is needed; people 12 and older are eligible. First and second doses are available (Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines).