Anyone looking for a free COVID-19 test that doesn't require pre-registration can get one through Sunday at one of four new test sites the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is promoting as the county veers toward another shutdown.
“We are seeing an alarming rise in local cases,” task force co-founder Jay Tamsi said in a news release. “I can’t stress the seriousness of this pandemic and the importance of our entire community to get tested."
"We need to continue following the CDC guidelines (wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing, etc.) in order to ensure our community’s well-being," he continued. "It’s very important to slow the transmission rate by identifying positive cases, tracing and having people self-isolate properly." He emphasized the value of having more people get tested as a way of helping the county avoid business and other closures amid the worsening pandemic.
The first test site is scheduled to be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Shafter Aquatic Center, 269 Poso Ave. in Shafter. Dignity Health will be operating a drive-thru flu clinic on site.
Then, starting at 8 a.m. Friday, free COVID-19 tests will be administered at the Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., in Bakersfield. Adventist Health Bakersfield will be on hand giving out free face masks.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday testing will be available at the Vallarta Supermarket at 820 Main St. in Delano. Free face masks will again be handed out by Adventist Health.
The service will resume at 9 a.m. in Delano at the Vallarta Supermarket at 1840 Cecil Ave., where Adventist will again give out free face masks.
At all test sites the task force asks participants to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.