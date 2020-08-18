Free self-swab COVID-19 tests will be offered at a federally provided mobile testing site on Wednesday.
The testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kern County Farm Bureau, 801 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.
Pre-registration is required, but a limited number of walk-ups will be accepted. People are encouraged to sign up and get more information at https://doineedacovid19test.com. People are asked to print an appointment voucher with a reference number, and bring it to the appointment.
