Kern County Public Health Services announced there is now free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P Street, Bakersfield
- Sagebrush Medical Plaza, 1111 Columbus Street, Bakersfield
- Clinica Sierra Vista, 2400 Wible Road, Suite 14, Bakersfield
- Clinica Sierra Vista, 815 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bakersfield
- Clinica Sierra Vista, 8787 Hall Road, Lamont
- Clinica Sierra Vista, 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin
This brings the total number of free county or state testing sites in Kern to 11. Services are available in both walk-in or drive-thru formats. To find the nearest location and make an appointment, call 211 or visit the interactive map at https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus.