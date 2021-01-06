Covid -002

Free COVID-19 tests were conducted at the Kern County Fairgrounds in this July file photo.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Kern County Public Health Services announced there is now free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

  • Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P Street, Bakersfield
  • Sagebrush Medical Plaza, 1111 Columbus Street, Bakersfield 
  • Clinica Sierra Vista, 2400 Wible Road, Suite 14, Bakersfield 
  • Clinica Sierra Vista, 815 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bakersfield
  • Clinica Sierra Vista, 8787 Hall Road, Lamont 
  • Clinica Sierra Vista, 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin

This brings the total number of free county or state testing sites in Kern to 11. Services are available in both walk-in or drive-thru formats. To find the nearest location and make an appointment, call 211 or visit the interactive map at https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus.