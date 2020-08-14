A mobile testing site will provide free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Mercado Latino at 2105 Edison Highway.
Pre-registration is required at https://doineedacovid19test.com but a limited number of walk-ups will be accepted.
The test site is provided by the federal government in conjunction with the Kern County Department of Public Health Services, Mercado Latino and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The test site will be in the south plaza under the solar panels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.