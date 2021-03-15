Free COVID-19 test site will be held Tuesday in Delano

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force and Dignity Health said a free COVID-19 test site will be up and running in Delano on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the task force, the site will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1015 Clinton Street.
There are no pre-registration requirements and walk-ins are encouraged, according to the news release.
People will be asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols while on site, the news release stated.