Residents of Tehachapi and the surrounding areas can get free COVID-19 testing at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley via a partnership with Kern County.
The test site will open at AHTV hospital on Tuesday. An appointment is required; call 771-8775 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The appointments are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 1100 Magellan Drive.
The COVID-19 PCR Nasal Swab Test service is part of a county-funded program for any county resident. AHTV operates the test site. No insurance or pre-authorization is needed.
