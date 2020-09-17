The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health Services Department and Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a free COVID-19 mobile test site on Bakersfield College's Panorama campus on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The testing site will be located in the parking lot on the corner of Haley Street and University Avenue, according to a news release from Heise Media Group.
Self-swab tests will be made available for those who participate. Those needing a test are asked to pre-register online at http://doineedacovid19test.com and bring their printed appointment voucher.
Walk-up testing will be limited, the news release stated.
(1) comment
Because you didn’t ask…. , eTrueNorth the folks running this show at BC……… HEALTH
This tiny Texas company is running most of the drive-thru Covid-19 testing in the U.S.
By KATE SHERIDAN @sheridan_kateAUGUST 3, 2020
On March 13, President Trump stood next to the CEOs of LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Walgreens, and Walmart in the Rose Garden, declared a national emergency, and promised the government would work with pharmacies and retailers to create drive-thru testing sites to help get the coronavirus pandemic under control.
Four months later, more than 700 federally backed drive-thru sites are collecting thousands of tests per day. The government has spent nearly $230 million to pay for the tests run at those sites, which it calls Community-Based Testing Sites.
But it’s not LabCorp or Quest running the majority of those sites — instead, it’s a tiny Texas company whose CEO was not in the Rose Garden that day.
That company, eTrueNorth, doesn’t run Covid-19 tests, ship them to and from labs, or employ the staff at testing sites. Instead, the company is acting as a kind of conductor, helping to oversee a patchwork of clinical laboratories, pharmacy staff, and technical infrastructure. The company has brought in more than $90 million in federal contracts to help oversee more than 350 sites and pay for the tests, according to a federal contracts database.
Interviews with public health officials, retailers and independent labs that have dealt with eTrueNorth paint the company’s work as a functional, flexible piece of a testing infrastructure that has otherwise been plagued with problems. They say that the company has listened to their partners and created a network of independent labs that can deliver results relatively quickly.
“We couldn’t have pulled it off without a partnership with eTrueNorth. They were answering their phones Sunday night at seven o’clock,” said Nancy Lyons, the chief pharmacist for McKesson’s Health Mart, which hosted some eTrueNorth-run sites. It’s been “a really great partnership … with them — even in the midst of things that didn’t always go perfectly the first time.”
However, eTrueNorth’s contribution to the U.S. testing effort has been relatively small. Its labs have run far fewer tests than larger commercial labs — and experts warn the federal government’s broader approach to testing still leaves much to be desired.
“I think that these [drive-thru] testing sites are actually a net good, in general. What I don’t know, though, is … was the bang worth the buck?” said Geoffrey Baird, the interim chair of laboratory medicine at the University of Washington who has not worked with eTrueNorth. “That’s something that six months from now, we need to look back and say, ‘Well, in the places where these things were implemented, were there slower spreads?’”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.