A free, federally provided COVID-19 mobile testing site will be at the California Resources Corporation, located at 900 Old River Road, on Thursday and Friday.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be self swab and individuals do not have to exhibit symptoms in order to be tested. Testing will be done at a mobile testing unit parked by the front visitor parking lot, according to a CRC news release.
Pre-registration can be done online at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/. Results will be emailed directly to each participant within three to five days, CRC said.
Mask wearing and social distancing will be required.
CRC and the Kern County Public Health Services Department have partnered to provide the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.