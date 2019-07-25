The free concert at The Marketplace tonight has been postponed due to high temperatures. The summer concert series run through the summer on Thursdays. The band scheduled to perform tonight, Lost Vinyl, will now perform on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-9 p.m., officials for the shopping center said in a news release.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.