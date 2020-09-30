Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Bakersfield College's Panorama campus this Friday.
The testing site will be located in the parking lot on the corner of Haley St. and University Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged before the event at https://doineedacovid19test.com. Those who register will receive self-swab tests, which are less invasive. Limited walk-up testing will be available as well.
“While our campus continues to provide high quality education in an online format, we are proud to continue serving the community with a safe place to receive free COVID-19 testing," said BC spokeswoman Norma Rojas-Mora, in a news release.
The free mobile testing event comes as a part of the collaboration with the Kern County Public Health Services Department, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force. The task force was formed with the aims of providing outreach, education and awareness on COVID-19 to the Latino community, which has been disproportionately impacted by the virus.
