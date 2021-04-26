Free catalytic converter etching event provides way to deter theft

Due to a recent rash in theft of catalytic converters, vehicle owners can participate in an event to protect their vehicle from being vandalized.
The Bakersfield Police Department, Motor City GMC and students from the Bakersfield College automotive program will etch catalytic converters with a unique number to deter potential thieves during a free event.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5800 Wible Road.
Appointments are required prior to the event. The registered owner must be present with a valid drivers license and current registration with a Bakersfield residence listed.
To book an appointment, call BPD Community Relations at 326-3053 or email BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.