Join the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center in Shafter for a free cancer screening on Dec. 2.
Screenings will take place at the Shafter Veterans Hall at 309 California Ave. from 12 to 4 p.m.
Breast cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer screenings will be offered.
Everyone is welcome. No proof of citizenship is required and all results are kept private. Cancer prevention education will also be provided.
For more information or to schedule your appointment contact Maribel Gamino at 661-616-1661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.