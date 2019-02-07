The Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center Wellness Foundation will be holding free cancer and health screenings on Sunday.
The screenings are in partnership with Dignity Health and will be held at Gurdwara Guru Angad Darbar at 8100 Stine Road, according to a press release.
Everyone is welcomed but space is limited, according to the release.
All results will be kept private and no proof of citizenship is required, according to the release.
The following exams will be available:
- Free breast cancer exams
- Free prostate cancer exams
- Free colorectal cancer exams
For more information, contact Gurpreet Narain with the CBCC at 661-862-8538.
