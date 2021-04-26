Frazier Park man victim of solo motorcycle crash

A 43-year-old Frazier Park man died as a result of a motorcycle accident on Highway 33 south of Burges Creek on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 1 p.m., the motorcycle left the road and plunged down a dirt embankment, flipping over and throwing the driver, a CHP investigation into the incident determined. The driver, who was not identified by CHP, and motorcycle were found about 50 feet west of the road.
The driver was flown to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, CHP said.
CHP said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.