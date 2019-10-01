A man who showed up to his ex-girlfriend's trailer, shot her new boyfriend multiple times and then took his own life in Arvin Sunday was caught up in what police say was a "love triangle."
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Arvin Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue after receiving a call from a woman stating her boyfriend, 28-year-old Billy Jean Hayworth, was shot multiple times. Police were informed the suspect, later identified as Luis Ruben Rubio, 28, of Frazier Park, was still on the scene near their trailer, according to Arvin Police.
Rubio was found unconscious, suffering a single gunshot wound, police said.
Both Hayworth and Rubio were taken to local hospitals. Hayworth underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition. Rubio was pronounced dead at the hospital, Arvin Police said.
He is considered the only suspect, Arvin Police said.
