Frazier Park began shoveling out Tuesday after its biggest one-day snow event in a decade dropped almost a foot of the white stuff, getting vehicles stuck on the side of the road and complicating commutes for those still mobile.
Residents alternately complained about the trouble and welcomed Monday's 11 inches as a much-needed boost to the area's groundwater supplies.
"It's been a long time since I've seen snow like this in Frazier Park," said part-time resident Joseph DeLeonardi. "It's so refreshing to see snow on the ground."
Major streets had been plowed by morning but residential roads were often difficult to drive, persuading many residents to stay home instead of commuting to work. Many walked through the snow to get to stores and see friendsk.
The snow was a hassle in many respects — vehicles abandoned to the snow partially blocked roads and commuters had to put on tire chains — but it was also a point of pride: Nearby communities of Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods, both at higher elevations, appear to have gotten less snow.
Fifteen-year resident Amy McDonald said it's been "easily 10 years" since the town had so much snow fall in so short a time. She was hoping rain would clear the roads so she could get to work Wednesday but joined neighbors in shoveling a path out just in case.
Accustomed to forecasts for heavy snow that haven't generally panned out in recent years, she said she shrugged off predictions for a foot Monday.
"When they were saying 12 inches, I thought, 'No way,'" she said.
She and others shared stories of neighbors unable to get home until late at night Monday because the Grapevine had been closed in both directions. Others made it through using side roads but ended up having to negotiate dangerous conditions in town.
Despite the trouble, 24-year resident David Smith said the snow is fun.
"It's why I haven't moved from here," he said.
