A 15-year-old male student of Frazier Mountain High School was arrested after shooting threats had been made against students at the school, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report.
At 10:26 a.m., Thursday, school officials called the sheriff’s office reporting threats had been made against students, the report says. Deputies from the Frazier Park Substation conducted an investigation, determining the male juvenile attending the school was the only suspect.
The juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the report.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 of Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
