A federal judge closed the book Tuesday on the Bakersfield Investment Club, the locally originating Ponzi scam that attracted almost $16 million from more than 500 investors before it was shut down in 2016.
A final order in the case was issued in U.S. District Court in Fresno, according to a paralegal working for the receiver appointed by the government to handle the case. She said although a copy of Tuesday's order was not immediately available, it means checks will soon be sent to investors and others who lost money because of the scheme.
"We're going to get started right away" sending out the money, paralegal Deborah Burger said.
It was unclear how much money individual investors can expect to recoup. But it won't be as much as they had put in.
Solana Beach Receiver David P. Stapleton recently filed paperwork, later backed by prosecutors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating he had amassed $610,000 that was ready to distribute. That's in addition to $1.5 million his office was ordered to disburse in December to investors and others owed money by the club.
Stapleton stated he was ultimately able to recover about $12 million from the management and sale of various assets that belonged to the club. They included cash, an oil company, leftovers from a solar panel business and 26 residential properties whose ownership had been divided among investors after the SEC started investigating the group's activities.
In all, Stapleton reported receiving 265 timely claims totaling $14.2 million from people who say the club owed them money.
'Mr. 21%'
Formally known as BIC Real Estate Development Corp., the club was founded in 2016 by a former staffer at the Kern County Assessor's Office named Daniel Raymond Nase III.
Nase was a real estate investor in his 30s at the time who was known around town for wearing a light-blue baseball cap emblazoned with the words "Mr. 21%," which referred to his claim he could produce annual investment returns of between 15 percent and 33 percent.
The SEC sued Nase in March 2016 alleging he had misled investors about his activities. Among the accusations were that he had inappropriately claimed some club assets as his own.
Shortly afterward, the judge in the case froze the club's assets.
Nase maintained he had been transparent about his activities. He was never criminally charged but was ordered to give up $12.6 million in ill-gotten gains — an amount investors are unlikely to receive — after he agreed not to contest the SEC's allegations.
Court records asserted the club was losing tens of thousands of dollars monthly and that Nase tried to cover those losses by recruiting new investors.
In all, 549 investors — most of them local but some living as far away as Hawaii and New York — put in a combined $15.9 million between June 2013 and March 2016, according to the SEC.
RECOVERED MONEY
Stapleton reported in late May he had recovered $2.1 million in income from a club-owned oil company he was able to sell for $900,000, plus $7.2 million from the sale of the residential properties.
He also reported bringing in, for the benefit of investors, $642,000 in property rents, $486,000 in cash from a bank account controlled by Nase, $220,000 from solar panel sales and $102,000 from an insurance claim, among other recovered sums.
As part of the case, the Bakersfield lender Nase had been working with, Valley Mortgage Investments Inc., received $3.7 million in sales proceeds, principal and interest payments. But it was denied a request for attorney's fees.
The receiver and professionals he hired to help seize and liquidate the club's holdings ultimately charged more than $900,000 for their services, which along with VMI's share was subtracted from the total being divided among investors.
