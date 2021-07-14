FPPC investigates complaint against three Fairfax board members

The enforcement division of the Fair Political Practices Commission has opened an investigation into three board members of the Fairfax School District.
The investigation is a response to a complaint filed Feb. 2 by Lisa Smith, a teacher at Fairfax Junior High who alleged three board members violated the state's laws on conflicts of interest. The complaint also alleged Trustee Palmer Moland used the school district's equipment, such as computers, printers, laminating machines and other district assets, while he was running for office.
Moland denied the allegations and said he funded his own campaign and purchased supplies through OfficeMax.
"That was investigated, and there was no merit to the allegation," he said.
On July 2, the FPPC, an independent state agency, notified Moland and Emilio Huerta, attorney for board President Alma Rios and Trustee Jose Luis Tapia, that it would be investigating a complaint.
The most recent FPPC file includes documents from an older complaint originally filed through the Kern County Elections Division during Moland's successful board run in 2018. Smith references this in her complaint. The file also includes rebuttals from Huerta and Moland, who has not hired an attorney and is representing himself.
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST?
The FPPC complaint was filed a week after Moland, Rios and Tapia voted in favor of an emergency resolution to bring on Fagen, Friedman & Fulfrost as an outside law firm. Smith's complaint alleged that this was a conflict of interest for Moland because the firm was hired solely to deal with a failed censure resolution brought against Moland in December.
The resolution claimed Moland harassed employees, including classified workers and then-Superintendent Michael Coleman, and abused his power as a board member. Moland has denied the allegations and continued to do so in his response to the FPPC.
Smith named Rios and Tapia because she said she believes that they have worked to "aid and abet the cause of violation."
In his response to the FPPC, Huerta wrote that Rios and Tapia voted to hire outside counsel because they believed Fairfax's general counsel at the time, Schools Legal Service, had its own conflict of interest because Coleman was on its board.
Moland and Huerta also took issue with Schools Legal Services choosing the investigative firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore to investigate the complaints against Moland.
"The board should have flown an ad for a private investigator," Moland wrote.
Huerta wrote that Rios and Tapia were not provided a copy of the lengthy investigative report, by Liebert Cassidy Whitmore attorney Sue Ann Renfro, that the censure was based on. Coleman denied this and stated they were allowed to come into Schools Legal Services' offices to read the report. Coleman said trustee Virginia Lawson read the report.
"All of the board members were given access to the unredacted report," he said.
Huerta wrote that Renfro and Grant Herndon, general counsel at Schools Legal Service, insisted on punishing Moland by "censoring him and demanding his resignation."
Huerta asserted Rios and Tapia hired Fagen, Friedman & Fulfrost to "serve as independent counsel with respect to the Moland investigation."
Herndon wrote in an email to The Californian that he could not respond in a way that would violate attorney-client privilege or the closed session communications protected by the Brown Act. But he did state his general policy.
"I can confirm that it is not the practice of Schools Legal Service attorneys to seek to punish or demand the resignation of an elected board member, as that would be outside our purview," he wrote.
2018 COMPLAINT
On Oct. 9, 2018, district teacher Samantha Goedhart raised a red flag with the Kern County Elections Division. That was during the 2018 school board race, which resulted in Moland becoming the top vote-getter with 1,045 votes, or 29.5 percent of ballots cast.
Goedhart noted Moland listed his employment on the ballot as a "teacher," though at the time he was working as a part-time aide. She also stated that he was using district resources, such as lamination and sign-making supplies to run his campaign.
"Is this not against the rules?" she wrote.
Palmer told The Californian that he described himself as a teacher because he had a transcript with enough child development classes to qualify as a teacher. At Fairfax, he stated he led instruction by himself with the help of a teacher's edition of a textbook. He said his intention was never to mislead.
"I never stated I was a fully credentialed schoolteacher," he said.
Goedhart's email was forwarded that day to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney forwarded the complaint to the FPPC on Oct. 10.
Supervising Deputy District Attorney Michael Yraceburn wrote that his office was investigating the alleged use of public funds for campaigning purposes, but asserted that the ballot identification and advertising issues fell within the jurisdiction of the FPPC.
On Jan. 18, 2019, Galena West, chief of the FPPC enforcement division, wrote to Yraceburn stating that it had no jurisdiction to investigate the matter because the issue of employment was a matter for the Secretary of State.
Kristina Budy, a reading specialist at Virginia Avenue Elementary, said in an interview with The Californian she was a witness to the allegations referenced by Goedhart and Smith.
In 2018, Budy shared a classroom with a teacher on special assignment. Moland was Budy's aide in the morning, but in the afternoon the two would often let him stay in the afternoon to do homework. Because of their assignment, the two teachers were frequently in and out of the classroom, and Moland would be in the room by himself.
Budy said he was the only other person who had access to the room, but they trusted him at the time. Budy said she and the other teacher began to notice the computer and printer being used during his campaign. For instance, a new color printer was purchased for the Kern Fairfax Teachers Association, but immediately the blue ink ran out.
"We leave a little bit later, and we see this giant sign on the side of his car and it was all blue," she said, adding it was a campaign sign.
On another occasion, she said she saw him carrying a bundle of political signs that had just been laminated from the area where the laminator was.
A third instance that concerned Budy was when she went to print something from her computer. The printer had run out of paper, and she refilled it. The printer immediately began to print out students' records that had the names and addresses of families. She asked the other teacher in the classroom whether the records were hers. They weren't.
"We said, 'Oh my God, Palmer was in here while we were at lunch,'" Budy said.
This shocked her, because aides are not supposed to have access to those records. At that point Budy alerted her principal. She never knew what happened during the investigation because personnel investigations are private. Palmer continued to work as an aide until he resigned to take his position on the board.
"He was the only one with access to our classroom and then the materials were gone," she said. "Obviously I can't ever prove that, which is what made it so hard."
The only time she said she saw a violation with her own eyes was the stack of lamination. She never filed anything with the District Attorney's Office or FPPC, but said that word of Moland's allegations had spread, which is how the district attorney received a complaint.
Moland stated that he owns his own laminator and would have no need to use the district's. In his response, he noted that the Kern County District Attorney's spoke with him twice. He stated that his 2018 campaign relied on walking door to door, not mass-mailing as Smith's complaint stated.