The Fox Theater underwent a little touch-up work Thursday morning high above downtown Bakersfield.
Two workers in a boom lift parked along 20th Street appeared to be applying paint to the clock tower of the 93-year-old landmark along H Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Fox Theater underwent a little touch-up work Thursday morning high above downtown Bakersfield.
Two workers in a boom lift parked along 20th Street appeared to be applying paint to the clock tower of the 93-year-old landmark along H Street.
Details on what the work was — and whether it was part of a larger effort — were unavailable Thursday, as the executive director of the Fox Theater Foundation did not respond to requests for comment.