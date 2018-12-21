Kelly Glenn had a day to remember at the TBC Media studio.
Kelly, a fourth-grade student at Old River Elementary School, had a special Christmas wish list in a recent Letter to Santa she submitted to The Bakersfield Californian. In particular, the 10-year-old wished to be on television one day, specifically as a famous singer.
Of course, we did what we could to accommodate her wishes.
Kelly stopped by the TBC offices Friday, where she was interviewed by Sports Editor Teddy Feinberg about her hopes, dreams and aspirations. The interview was webcast live on TBC Media’s Facebook Page and can be seen online at Bakersfield.com.
Kelly began singing four or five years ago after attending Kidz Bop Kids in 2015 at Fox Theatre.
“The first concert I ever went to was inspiring to me,” Kelly said.
During Friday's interview, Kelly performed a live rendition of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer that we can confidently say brought the house down.
She added she’d like to become involved with some local performances this year, and would also enjoy playing a supporting role in a movie to gain valuable experience.
We wish her the best and all of Bakersfield a Merry Christmas.
See the interview in its entirety — and all our Letters to Santa submissions — at Bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.