Kern County Public Health Services Department officials on Tuesday confirmed a fourth flu death in Kern County.
No other details on the death were provided.
Spokeswoman Michelle Corson said "we’re still in the thick of flu season," and the department does not know how long flu season will last this year.
Flu strains A and B have been circulating this season, with strain A being the more dominant one in California at the moment. That means an individual can get the flu twice this year.
Corson said it is still recommended that people get their flu shot. Even if that individual does get the flu, their symptoms will be minimized because they received the shot, Corson explained.
She added adults and children should stay home if they are sick.
Kern County had nine flu-related deaths during the 2018-19 flu season.
