Four teenagers were arrested after police said Tuesday they evaded officers in a stolen Hyundai and rolled down an embankment during the chase.
Bakersfield police officers attempted to stop the Hyundai on Saturday in the 1500 block of Union Avenue. However, the teens couldn’t make a turn onto Highway 58 west and rolled down the highway embankment, a news release said.
Three 14-year-old boys ran away from the vehicle after it crashed, police wrote. A 16-year-old boy had to be extricated from the car after he was pinned inside, and then was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, police reported.
One 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in the crash, but is in stable condition, police added. The other two 14-year-old kids were booked on suspicion of auto theft.