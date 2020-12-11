Kern County Public Health Services reported four more coronavirus deaths and 831 new cases in Kern County on Friday.
Kern's totals now stand at 49,232 cases and 467 deaths since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports 19,096 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,949 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 229 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern as of Wednesday, and 52 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."