Four new coronavirus deaths, 559 cases reported by KCPHS on Wednesday

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new coronavirus deaths and 599 new cases on Wednesday.
The total number of coronavirus deaths now stands at 1,452, while the total number of cases is 121,898.
No new variant cases were identified compared to the last time numbers were updated on Monday. Still, not every case is tested for variants, meaning the variants could be spreading undetected in Kern.
There have been 117 instances of the delta variant identified in Kern, along with 73 cases of the alpha variant, four cases of the gamma variant and three cases of the beta variant.
Broken down by age, there have been 15,786 COVID-19 cases reported in individuals 17 years and younger, 73,530 cases reported in individuals between the ages of 18 and 49, 21,636 cases reported in individuals ages 50 to 64 and 10,883 cases reported in individuals 65 and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.07 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been fully vaccinated and 0.004 percent have been hospitalized.
According to the state dashboard, 236 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Wednesday, seven lower than the day before. A total of 45 of those patients were being treated in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.