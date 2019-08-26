Four additional suspects have been arrested for their alleged connection to the shooting that occurred on Remington Way on Aug. 17, police reported Monday.
Travis Smith, 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and gang participation. Demon Morris, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, unlawful firearms possession, and gang participation. Tyrone Foreman, 40, and Jimmy Stewart, 32, were both arrested on suspicion of several felony firearm-related charges and gang participation.
The Bakersfield Police Department located more than 60 spent casings of various calibers on the street and in the front and backyard of a residence in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue.
When officers arrived at about 11:47 p.m. Aug. 17, there was a large party taking place but many people were already leaving or had left already.
A neighborhood canvass was conducted and no victims were found and there were no calls regarding victims at local hospitals, police said.
Five other suspects were arrested Aug. 21 for their alleged connection to the shooting — Jonathan Knight, 30; Ricky Allen, 37; Paul Frausto, 27; J.P. Chaney, 25; and Deon Davis, 41.
At least five firearms have been seized during the course of the investigation, police reported.
Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.