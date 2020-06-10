Four new deaths from coronavirus and 72 new cases were reported by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Wednesday morning.
That brings total deaths to 51 and total cases to 2,952.
A total of 35,149 tests have been conducted so far with 31,418 negative and 778 pending.
