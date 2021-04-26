Four men involved in two home invasions to be sentenced to prison

A Kern County jury convicted two men Friday for their involvement in a 2016 home invasion, and one of them also pleaded no contest along with two others on Monday to a separate home invasion in 2017.
Shane Carr and Hunter Thomas were found guilty of four robbery and burglary charges each after they forced their way into a couple's home in southeast Bakersfield in November 2016. A news release from the Kern County District Attorney's office said Carr, Thomas and a third, unnamed accomplice used replica handguns to demand money and valuables and then force the residents into a back bedroom, where they were held at gunpoint. One of the residents of the home had called 911 upon hearing the break-in and shouted out her address before the phone was taken from her. When police arrived during the robbery, Carr and Hunter fled through the back of the residence, the news release said. Police traced a replica gun and black cloth mask they dropped to the two men using DNA analysis.
Carr, along with Michael Parker and Juan Delgado, separately pleaded no contest Monday to first-degree robbery for the 2017 case, in which they broke into an elderly couple's home through a back door and used replica handguns and stole property before fleeing. The DA's office said Bakersfield Police officers were able to track some of the stolen property to a truck occupied by the three perpetrators after they left.
"Home invasion burglary and robbery are terrifying events that affect victims for a lifetime. Those who choose to bring violence and terror into the homes of innocent victims are deserving of the lengthy prison terms that are reserved for such serious and violent crimes," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the news release.
At sentencing, Carr faces up to 31 years to life in prison and Thomas faces up to 9 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 16.
Parker and Delgado each received nine years in prison based on their plea agreements.