Four members of committee examining reforms for KCSO resign

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood addressed Friday morning the resignations of at least four members — including the founder and leader — of a committee designed to reform policies required to be changed by the state Department of Justice.
Two meetings this week led to divisions emerging in the committee, Youngblood said.
Arleana Waller, Tiara King, Susan Lawol and Mardi Sharples resigned after meetings discussing bylaws of the Community Advisory Council didn’t make progress. Youngblood said the American Civil Liberties Union and the Dolores Huerta Foundation argued over every line of the bylaws governing how CAC functioned.
An ACLU representative said they would speak to The Californian later Friday. Requests for comment from the Dolores Huerta Foundation were not immediately returned Friday.
The state DOJ and the KCSO entered into a stipulated judgment about two years ago, which mandates reforms to KCSO’s policies such as use of force, K-9 use, stops and searches and many more. KCSO was accused of violating the constitutional rights of citizens, but signing the judgment allowed them to avoid getting sued by the California DOJ.
CAC was founded by Waller in 2020, prior to the stipulated judgment’s enactment. However, the group also fulfills a requirement by the stipulated judgment to convene a group of local citizens to advise the KCSO on their policies.
This story will be updated.
