Four Kern schools top in state for dual enrollment

On June 25, 2019, Bakersfield College hosted the first group of McFarland High School students who would enter high school the next year fully “dual-enrolled” as both McFarland High School and Bakersfield College students.

Kern County represented well when it came to the inaugural Exemplary Dual Enrollment awards given to the state's top nine schools that provide students with opportunities to enroll in and earn college credits while in high school.

Arvin, Delano, Robert F. Kennedy and McFarland Early College high schools were among the nine to receive the honor as a 2022-23 Exemplary Dual Enrollment School, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced. Delano Joint Union High School District and Compton Unified High School District each had two high schools recognized with DJUHSD having Delano and Kennedy.

