A single motorist was arrested in Delano on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a four-hour sobriety checkpoint Friday night, police reported Saturday.
A news release Saturday from the Delano Police Department said 584 vehicles passed through the checkpoint on the eastbound lane of the 1200 block of Cecil Avenue. It said 20 vehicles were screened between 8 p.m. and midnight.
A total of 10 citations were issued for violations ranging from misdemeanors to traffic infractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.