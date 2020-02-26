A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of firearms and gang charges after Bakersfield Police officers found guns at his southeast Bakersfield residence while executing a search warrant.
Christian Jimenez, 27, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody, police said.
The residence was located in the 1500 block of Santiago Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.