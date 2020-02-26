Firearm Arrest Photo.jpeg

Four firearms were seized during a search of a southeast Bakersfield home Tuesday by Bakersfield police officers.

 BPD

A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of firearms and gang charges after Bakersfield Police officers found guns at his southeast Bakersfield residence while executing a search warrant. 

Christian Jimenez, 27, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody, police said.

The residence was located in the 1500 block of Santiago Court.

