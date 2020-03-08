Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a third driver was arrested on suspicion of being wanted on a previous hit and run collision and a fourth was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle at a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint on Saturday night and Sunday morning in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue by the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit, according to a news release.
In all, 688 vehicles were screened by officers and five drivers were detailed for evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level.
28 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, 19 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and another 19 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
49 vehicles were seized at the checkpoint. 39 of those vehicles were impounded and the other ten were released to licensed drivers.
