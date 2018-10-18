The Kern County Sheriff’s Office's Narcotics Unit with the assistance of Department of Homeland Security Investigations arrested four men and seized close to 20 pounds of suspected heroin and meth Wednesday during a traffic stop that came as the result of an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The traffic stop on Interstate 5 at Frazier Mountain Park Road, conducted with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, yielded 10 pounds of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $90,800, and some 9 pounds of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of $333,040. One stolen 9mm loaded handgun with high capacity magazine was also recovered, the KCSO said in the release.
Arrested during the traffic stop were Ruben Cortez, 24, Sadol Diaz, 20, and Jose Lozano, 24, were arrested on suspicion of sales and transportation of methamphetamine, sales and transportation of heroin, conspiracy, weapons violations, and possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said.
A fourth suspect, Ricardo Zepeda, 20, was later arrested on Highway 99 near County Line Road in Delano, on charges of conspiracy, sales of methamphetamine, and sales of heroin. All four were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility pending court proceedings.
