Found POW medal presented to relatives of deceased local World War II combat vet

A mission to reunite a lost Prisoner of War medal with the family of a late World War II veteran became "Mission Accomplished" on maybe the most fitting day of the year: Veterans Day.
Onetime Oildale resident James Hubert Davis enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941, served in the Philippines, was taken prisoner and held near Hiroshima on the island of Japan until the end of the war. But decades after his death in 1976, the U.S. POW medal with his name engraved on the back was no longer in his family’s possession.
Bakersfield’s Karen Galyan and Ed Gaede have been working to remedy that, and on Thursday, 12 members of Davis' family, age 1 to age 59, came from San Bernardino to the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Bakersfield to carry the medal home.
"I can't think of a more fitting day than on this Veterans Day for you to be reunited with this beautiful medal," Galyan told Tia Gardner, James Davis' great-niece.
It was an emotional moment for Gardner, who said her family has learned much more about her great-uncle than they ever knew before, thanks to Galyan's detective work in finding her family, and Gaede's research tracing the trials Davis endured during the war years.
Too many people forget about the great sacrifices soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen make when they put on the uniform, Gardner said, her voice breaking.
Speaking into a row of TV cameras and photographers, she asked people to pause occasionally in their busy lives.
"Just take a minute to think about what somebody else gave us to be free," she said.
Scores of people attended the event at 20th and Eye streets, including state Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, whose office was involved in the search for Davis' family.
Salas said the tenacity it took to find the family and to find out more about U.S. Army Sgt. James Hubert Davis "is worth celebrating."
"Today is the day we thank our service members," Salas said of Veteran's Day. "I think it's very fitting that we are doing this today."
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said the successful search for Davis' family is "a testament to how Kern County will never stop supporting our veterans."
The reason we come together on Veterans Day is because we need to thank those servicemen and women who answered the call, he said. And Davis was one of those who answered the call.
Other public figures were present as well, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and representatives from Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office and state Sen. Shannon Grove's office.
Gaede, who dug deep for whatever information he could find about Davis' Army service, was astonished by what he found.
"I found that this gentleman was an Oildale resident, a World War II veteran, was on the Bataan Death March, was put into a hell ship named the Noto Maru, sent to Hiroshima, Camp No. 4, a prisoner of war camp, and survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima because the POW camps were located 30 miles away.
"He made it back home," Gaede said, "and died at age 57."
The medal was found in an estate sale about three years ago. It changed hands a few times before landing at the gallery. That's when Gaede called Galyan, a Bakersfield resident and veterans advocate who had found success earlier by finding the rightful home of a Purple Heart Medal that had also been lost and then found on a street corner.
Galyan said it's rewarding to be able to find the families connected to these missing military decorations. These medals aren't just pieces of hardware, they are symbols of something more meaningful.
Even though her family is taking home the medal, Gardner said the search is not yet over. If they find closer living relatives, maybe Davis' grandson or granddaughter, they would gladly hand over possession of the medal to them.
"So the journey for this medal is not over?" Goh asked Gardner.
Gardner replied, "It's nowhere near over."