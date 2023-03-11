 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Found documents reveal history of local World War I veteran who lived in Bakersfield

It was an unusual message, even for a journalist who receives more than his share of unusual messages.

Bernt Erik Nilsen, a retiree and stamp collector in San Diego, was calling to say he had purchased an old envelope at an auction held by a group of stamp collectors.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Coronavirus Cases