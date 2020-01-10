Kern County Sheriff's detectives launched a homicide investigation in Lamont Friday night after three people were found dead.
Deputies were called shortly before 7 p.m. after shots were heard in the area of Florence Street and Ralph Avenue, KCSO said in a news release.
Half a mile away, near Buena Vista Boulevard and South Fairfax Road, deputies found two people in a car who weren't breathing. They were pronounced dead.
They found a third body in a nearby vineyard, the news release said.
The victims have not been identified, and no arrests have been made.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
