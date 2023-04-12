 Skip to main content
Foster mother of 2 California City children testifies in murder trial

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The path two missing California City toddlers took through the foster care system became the focus of emotional testimony Wednesday in the continuing murder trial of the brothers’ adoptive parents.

Foster mother Latoya Spry Sanders testified about events that led to her losing custody of Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson West, 3, before they were adopted by defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West, who have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the boys’ death.

