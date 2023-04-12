Foster mother of 2 California City children testifies in murder trial

The path two missing California City toddlers took through the foster care system became the focus of emotional testimony Wednesday in the continuing murder trial of the brothers’ adoptive parents.
Foster mother Latoya Spry Sanders testified about events that led to her losing custody of Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson West, 3, before they were adopted by defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West, who have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the boys’ death.
During the trial’s sixth day, Sanders testified she’d been a foster mother for several years prior to taking in both boys. Orrin was 4 months old when he was given to Sanders, and Orson was 11 days, she testified. Orrin had suffered a broken femur, which caused him to be removed from his biological family, Sanders said.
“I was attached to them,” Sanders said during testimony in which she teared up at times. “I needed them more than they needed me.”
Her oldest daughter, who was adopted, went to school with a scrape on her leg, Sanders said. Child Protective Services caught wind of her daughter’s injury from the school and workers came to investigate how it had happened, Sanders testified.
CPS interviewed two children at her home and ended up taking away her three foster children, including Orrin and Orson. They never removed the daughter who was actually injured, Sanders said.
The CPS worker came to her house at 2:30 p.m. to investigate her daughter’s injury, and by 5:15 p.m., a worker said all three foster kids were going to be taken away, Sanders added.
She testified the CPS worker felt Sanders was “overwhelmed” with six kids, and that taking away the three children would help her manage the stress.
“The entire investigation … lasted less than three hours?” asked defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, who represents Jacqueline West.
“Yes,” Sanders responded.
“For two children you had in your home for over a year?” Torres Stallings asked.
Sanders testified she got to know both boys’ biological mother, Ryan Dean, when she came for supervised visits to see Orrin and when calling about the boys. Their relationship grew, and Dean asked Sanders if she could adopt the kids.
“We were basically friends,” Sanders said.
Sanders said she began the adoption process to take full custody of the boys, but then they were adopted by someone else before she could adopt them.
Testimony is scheduled to resume Thursday.
