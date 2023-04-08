Forty years later: Could 2023's water year be a remake of 1983?

Water professionals who lived through it say it's not easy to forget the 1983 water year when a massive snowpack on the Kern River watershed conspired with a warm spring to fill Isabella Lake beyond its limits and send a roaring river downstream to Bakersfield and beyond.
It's even easier to remember 1983 when 2023 is breathing down your neck.
Just ask Steven Lafond, chief Kern River hydrographer for the city of Bakersfield's Water Resources Department for 33 years, before his retirement in 2009.
"At Isabella, they're making space for what is going to be a historic runoff," Lafond said, referring to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' recent efforts to release more water from the reservoir than is flowing in. The intent is to make room for what Lafond believes will be huge flows melting off those southern mountains.
"You're going to see the (expletive) hit the fan," he said.
The 2023 Kern River Basin snowpack looks a lot like the 1983 snowpack," he said.
And for those who were working in a Kern River operational capacity in 1983, it was a white-knuckle ride.
1983: The year of shattering records
In February of that year, the Corps of Engineers took charge of water releases to the river below Isabella Dam under a Mandatory Flood Release program, Lafond said. In light of the record-building Kern River Basin snowpack and minimal available flood control storage space in the lake, the Corps began to increase Isabella Dam outflow in an effort to accommodate, to the greatest extent possible, the forecast spring snowmelt runoff within the reservoir.
"By late May," Lafond said, "warming temperatures in the southern Sierra brought the Kern River tumbling down, resulting in all-time record high flows between May 23, 1983, and May 31, 1983.
"Peak Kern River natural flow (pure snowmelt measured above the lake) occurred on May 29, 1983, at 14,038 cubic feet per second, the highest snowmelt flow ever recorded."
Record-setting Kern River runoff continued into June, establishing all-time record high flows over the period of June 9 through June 20.
Meanwhile, outflow from Isabella was pushed to record heights, culminating on June 29, 1983, with 7,237 cfs, the greatest outflow in the history of the Isabella Dam project, Lafond said.
Florn Core, another local water legend, remembers
He was there in the midst of it in 1983. Florn Core, the retired director of the city of Bakersfield's Water Resources Department, can't help but notice the parallels to 2023.
But he also sees the differences.
As June 1983 progressed, more snowmelt than Core had ever seen in the lower Kern raged down the canyon and into Greater Bakersfield.
Where would it all go?
"Every available canal and ditch was used to divert as much flow as possible," Core said in an email. "All districts connected to the Kern River set aside differences on (river) rights and let as much water as possible be used at every opportunity."
Kern River rights are held jealously in most years, and those rights have been fought over for 150 years. But these were extraordinary circumstances, and every downstream water interest knew keeping as much of the floodwater in the valley as possible, and preventing costly flooding, were the priorities.
"We were also concerned with having 7,000 cfs running through town for an extended period of time," Core remembered.
"If you see today's flow of about 4,000 to 4,200 cfs flowing in the river, try to imagine adding a couple of thousand cfs to what you see now.
"Of course, there is a distinct possibility that 7,000 may be exceeded this summer when the snowmelt starts rolling into Isabella at 14,000-plus cfs."
In ’83, he said, the city in conjunction with the Kern River Levee District added extra river levee patrols on a 24-hour basis to scout for erosion or potential failure points during the high flow period.
They also contracted heavy equipment on a standby basis in case quick action was needed.
"Luckily, we did not experience any breaches and were able to tackle a few erosion points on short notice," he said.
Too much water
Isabella storage began to exceed the lake capacity of 568,075 acre-feet as of June 13, 1983. On this date, water began pouring over the spillway for only the third time in dam history, Lafond recalled.
"Water continued to flow over the spillway through July 20, 1983," he said. "Peak spillway discharge amounted to 5,721 cfs and occurred on July 6, 1983, the same date Isabella Reservoir reached its highest level in history with 630,825 acre-feet of storage."
That's more than 62,000 acre-feet higher than what is considered the lake's "gross pool," 568,075 acre-feet.
"Despite the best efforts of the Army Corps of Engineers, Kern River watermaster and Kern River interests in the management and local utilization of the massive 1983 Kern River runoff, 664,036 acre-feet of Kern River water was diverted into the California Aqueduct through the Kern River Intertie," Lafond said.
And that water was sent out of Kern County.
The phenomenal water year in 1983 was a year when man-made structures could not possibly capture all of nature’s bounty.
But in Bakersfield, disaster was averted.