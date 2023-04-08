 Skip to main content
Forty years later: Could 2023's water year be a remake of 1983?

The Kern River in the canyon is flexing its muscles as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raises the outflow, now approaching 5,000 cubic feet per second, from Isabella Dam.

 Steven Mayer / The Californian

Water professionals who lived through it say it's not easy to forget the 1983 water year when a massive snowpack on the Kern River watershed conspired with a warm spring to fill Isabella Lake beyond its limits and send a roaring river downstream to Bakersfield and beyond.

It's even easier to remember 1983 when 2023 is breathing down your neck. 

How is the Kern River generally used?

Kern River

Florn Core, retired director of Bakersfield Water Resources, broke down how Kern River water is generally used:

The Kern River headwaters begin around Mt. Whitney, the highest peak in the contiguous 48 states. The drainage area is about 2,400 square miles. There are two major forks on the river, the North and South Forks, and they converge flowing into Isabella Reservoir.

The river is primarily a snowmelt-generated river. The average annual yield is approximately 720,000 acre-feet, with the majority of the flow occurring in April to July, the snowmelt period.

Of course there are exceptions to the average. On a year-to-year basis, the Kern is one of the most widely fluctuating rivers in the state.

A rough normal distribution of the river on an average year is this:

• 40,000 acre-feet evaporate from Isabella Reservoir.

• 45,000 acre-feet go to drinking water treatment plants in Bakersfield's metro area.

• 150,000 acre-feet go to groundwater recharge (direct and unlined canal seepage).

• 485,000 acre-feet go to direct irrigation of crops.

