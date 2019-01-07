The trial of a man charged in the slaying a young woman 40 years ago has been continued to March 4.
Prentice Foreman, 61, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Dawn Koons in her apartment in January 1979.
Judge Michael G. Bush has issued a gag order in the trial, prohibiting the attorneys and other parties from talking to the media or the public about the case.
Attorney Dana Kinnison has represented Foreman since August. Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl is handling the prosecution
Koons was found naked in a bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. She died from asphyxiation, and a pathologist testified she could have been smothered or strangled.
Foreman was arrested in December after the Bakersfield police cold case unit got a hit on a retested semen sample from the crime scene that matched his DNA. He lived in the same apartment complex as Koons at the time of the killing.
