 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Former whistleblower KHSD police chief, officers settle for $2.25M after alleged misuse of police database by KHSD

20170724-bc-khsd-1

Kern High School District 

 The Californian file photo

An attorney for a former Kern High School District police chief and two former KHSD police officers said Tuesday his clients settled their civil case against the district for $2.25 million — pending KHSD approval — over his clients' claims that district officials retaliated against them for reporting KHSD officials' alleged misuse of a police database to spy on students, parents and job applicants.

Former KHSD Police Chief Joseph Lopeteguy alleged KHSD administrators abused the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, a database operated by law enforcement to conduct background checks. He also claimed that after he reported the misuse, district officials created a hostile work environment and forced him into administrative leave. The complaint cites violations of labor codes, negligence, unlawful employment practices and a failure to prevent harassment and retaliation.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases